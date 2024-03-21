Popular Wetherspoon pub in Chesterfield town centre set to remain open after being taken off the market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spa Lane Vaults, located on St Mary’s Gate, has been withdrawn from sale and will continue to operate as a JD Wetherspoon pub.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “ We can confirm that The Spa Lane Vaults pub in Chesterfield is no longer for sale.

“It will continue to run as a Wetherspoon pub. We are sure that this news will be welcomed by the pub’s staff and customers.”

The firm had announced in September 2023 that it planned to sell 11 of its 822 pubs, after closing down 32 of its venues in 2022.

Estate agents Savills and CBRE were appointed to assist JD Wetherspoon with selling the venues, before the company decided not to continue marketing the pub.

The two-storey semi-detached building has a small beer terrace at the rear of the property, providing seating for approximately 16 customers. Inside is a mix of fixed booths, loose tables and chairs for approximately 200 pub-goers.

