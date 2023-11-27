Popular restaurant in Chesterfield town centre now open on Sundays as brunch menu launched

Qoozies at Vicar Lane has long been offering everything from protein pancakes to build-your-own salads, but now its doors are also open on Sundays with a brand-new brunch menu!

All dishes are inspired by Vito Scaravilli, the Italian chef behind Scaravilli Pasta Lab at the Batchhouse and have been specially curated using the finest ingredients.

The brunch menu will be exclusively available on Sundays, between 10am and 3pm.

Over the festive period, they will be offering 10% off their Elfy-ccino hot chocolate for families that visit Santa’s Grotto at Vicar Lane. They have also launched seven new hot chocolates to be enjoyed over the festive period.

Visitors should also look out for Qoozie's new winter menu launching soon which includes lots of Christmas specials.