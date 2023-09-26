Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bulls Head at New Road, Holymoorside revealed today that it had secured three AA Rosettes – with just a handful of Derbyshire restaurants holding that accolade.

A post on the venue’s Facebook page read: “We are overwhelmed to announce we have been awarded three AA Rosettes️️️ at the prestigious AA Hospitality Awards in London last night (Monday, September 25).

“The glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Grosvenor House was hosted by much-loved TV presenter Claudia Winkleman, celebrating the UK’s top hotels, restaurants, and pubs and the people behind them.

The Bulls Head was bestowed with three AA Rosettes yesterday evening.

“We are totally over the moon and thank all our customers and staff for our ongoing support, commitment and determination. Special mention to Mark Aisthorpe who has the vision, skill and expertise to put it all into the dishes that we present on a plate each day.”

Mark Aisthorpe is the chef patron of the Bulls Head and has previously appeared on TV, being voted runner-up in the regional final of the BBC’s Great British Menu last year.

Mark cut his teeth as part of the University of Sheffield catering team, before going on to complete spells at Cliveden House and Pétrus (2*) under Marcus Wareing.