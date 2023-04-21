The free festival which will showcase the wondrous makers, bakers and creators across the Peak District will return to Tideswell village on Saturday, May 13.

The event, open from 10am-4pm, will see the streets of the historic village lined with local food and art, with live music and street entertainment throughout the day.

Julia Fell, part of the organising team for the festival, said: “We are delighted to announce Tideswell’s famed food festival will be taking place for the 12th year.

Tideswell Food Festival, Oliver Harrison-Bell and Brody Walker. Pic Jason Chadwick

“It’s a fabulous day out in our picturesque village and a highlight in the Peak District’s calendar, with people travelling from near and far to sample the local food, buy gifts and treats, and soak up the vibrancy and charm of Tideswell.

“We look forward to welcoming traders and visitors back to Tideswell.”

The event promises a spectacular array of food stalls lining the streets as well as arts and crafts in the Makers Market inside the village’s historic church.

Mouth-watering food from across the Peak District will be on offer with stalls from the Wye Bakehouse, Project D Donuts, Staffordshire Savoury Scotch eggs, Bespoke Brownies and many more.

Tideswell Food Festival, Pic Jason Chadwick

Visitors can enjoy lunch from hot food vendors such as Alvi’s Home Made Indian, Caribbean Fusion and I Love Crepes, all while enjoying street music and entertainment.

Tideswell food festival began in 2011 as a celebration of the range and quality of local food on offer in the Peak District.

Now it includes an artisan Makers’ Market in the stunning Cathedral of the Peak, with work from local artists and craftspeople on sale.

Local traders throw open their doors - these include, pubs and cafés, an organic butcher, a bakery, wool shop and dying studio, and second-hand bookshop.

Tideswell Food Festival, Cody Fearn, Amy Cotterill and Jabe Hattersley. Pic Jason Chadwick

Julia added: “Tideswell Food Festival has become one of the top summer events for Peak District visitors and locals.”

This year the Tideswell Food Festival organising team is putting emphasis on reducing the carbon footprint of the event. Traders are requested to use recyclable and compostable containers.