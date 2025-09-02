A popular Italian eatery in Chesterfield is set to undergo a “stylish refresh” – with the renamed restaurant closing temporarily before welcoming members of the public again next week.

Giorgio’s, located on Sheffield Road at Whittington Moor, has announced that it will be changing its name to il Forno – with plans to improve and modernise the rebranded restaurant next week.

In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We as a family are incredibly proud of what we’ve built as Giorgio’s over the past 10 plus years , But il Forno feels like the perfect new chapter, a name that honours our history while reflecting what makes us truly special – our wood pizza oven. We can’t wait to welcome both our loyal customers and new diners.

“il Forno promises a refreshed dining experience, with updated interiors and a modern, stylish look, though the main change is the front of the restaurant, which will take a few more weeks to fully complete. Inside, we’ll continue modernising and improving the space while keeping the warm, welcoming atmosphere our guests love.

“The same talented chef who’s been with us at Giorgio’s from the very beginning, along with our dedicated staff, will continue to provide the service and dishes that have made a much loved local restaurant.”

The restaurant will close temporarily for three days next week to allow for a “stylish refresh” to take place – before opening again to the public on September 13.

Their spokesperson added: “All our favourites will remain on the menu, especially our celebrated pizzas, We’re adding a few new dishes and little touches to make the menu even more special, but our popular half-price pizza and pasta offer will stay exactly the same. After so many wonderful years, we’re simply refreshing modernising, while keeping everything that’s made us a favourite with our community.

“We will temporarily close our doors on September 9, 10, and 11 for a stylish refresh before reopening as il Forno on Friday, September 12 for the private reopening – and opening for the public on Saturday, September 13.

“We are open normal for business as Giorgio’s until Monday, September 8. See you soon – thank you for being part of our family.”