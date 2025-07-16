Popular Italian eatery in Derbyshire town named among Britain’s best local restaurants for 2025 by Good Food Guide experts

An Italian eatery on the edge of the Peak District has been ranked among Britain’s best local restaurants for 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Good Food Guide, in partnership with Square, has announced its 100 Best Local Restaurants for 2025 – with A Tavola Gastronomia Siciliana in New Mills being featured in their list.

The guide’s anonymous inspectors criss-crossed the country to put public nominations to the test, revealing how Britain really eats in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charm of old-school Italian trattorias such as A Tavola has certainly won the hearts of communities around the country – with 10% of this year’s best local restaurants offering Italian cuisine.

A Tavola has been named among the country’s best local restaurants.

A Tavola has earned plenty of praise from locals, gaining a 4.8/5 rating based on 777 Google reviews – with visitors recommending the restaurant for its “phenomenal food”, “excellent service” and “friendly atmosphere.”

Samantha Hussain-Letch, Square’s executive director, said: “At Square, supporting the food and beverage industry is our top global priority, so we’re proud to partner with The Good Food Guide to celebrate this exceptional list of restaurants.

“We’re seeing incredible innovation and renewed optimism across the hospitality sector, and at Square, we’re committed to being the best digital partner possible – so restaurateurs can focus on what they do best: delivering outstanding customer experiences. The restaurants recognised by The Good Food Guide exemplify creativity and excellence, and we’re excited to see how they continue to shape the future of the industry.”

The Good Food Guide is the longest standing restaurant guide in Britain. Founded in 1951, its ethos remains the same today – helping readers to find the very best places to eat across the country.