Popular Forge Bakehouse set to expand with new sites in Chesterfield and Dronfield

Forge Bakehouse is expanding into Derbyshire with the launch of two new shops in Chesterfield and Dronfield.

Forge Bakehouse has opened a new shop and cafe at Dronfield’s Civic Centre – with another site in Chesterfield’s Vicar Lane Shopping Centre set to launch by early July.

The business already has shops and cafes across Sheffield – including locations in Abbeydale, Beauchief, Lodge Moor and at Sheffield Station.

Liva Guest, Forge Bakehouse’s owner, said: “Having established ourselves successfully in Sheffield, we felt the time was right for expansion and recognised there is demand for our range of products in North East Derbyshire.

The new Forge Bakehouse site in Dronfield is pictured here. Credit: John Highfield PR

“The core of our success is the continued use of the finest quality ingredients and a team of fantastic chefs, bakers and baristas.

“Dronfield has already proved extremely popular with customers and we expect Chesterfield to meet a similar response when we launch in July – keep looking out for updates on our social media platforms.”

Forge Bakehouse produces an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries at its Abbeydale bakery. These are sold through the company’s shops and are also available for weddings, corporate events, markets and meetings.

The cafes have also established a strong reputation for their range of coffees and teas, with a team of experiences baristas making regular innovative additions to their offer.

At the same time, the addition of new savoury lines, like the Forge Bakehouse melted cheese croissant, has increased the brand’s popularity as both an eat in and take out destination.