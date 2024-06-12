Popular Forge Bakehouse set to expand with new sites in Chesterfield and Dronfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Forge Bakehouse has opened a new shop and cafe at Dronfield’s Civic Centre – with another site in Chesterfield’s Vicar Lane Shopping Centre set to launch by early July.
The business already has shops and cafes across Sheffield – including locations in Abbeydale, Beauchief, Lodge Moor and at Sheffield Station.
Liva Guest, Forge Bakehouse’s owner, said: “Having established ourselves successfully in Sheffield, we felt the time was right for expansion and recognised there is demand for our range of products in North East Derbyshire.
“The core of our success is the continued use of the finest quality ingredients and a team of fantastic chefs, bakers and baristas.
“Dronfield has already proved extremely popular with customers and we expect Chesterfield to meet a similar response when we launch in July – keep looking out for updates on our social media platforms.”
Forge Bakehouse produces an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries at its Abbeydale bakery. These are sold through the company’s shops and are also available for weddings, corporate events, markets and meetings.
The cafes have also established a strong reputation for their range of coffees and teas, with a team of experiences baristas making regular innovative additions to their offer.
At the same time, the addition of new savoury lines, like the Forge Bakehouse melted cheese croissant, has increased the brand’s popularity as both an eat in and take out destination.
READ THIS: 24 of the best “traditional” pubs that you need to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District
The Beauchief cafe and shop also offers locally made butter, milk and a selection of Sheffield-sourced meats and other products.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.