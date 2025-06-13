A popular Derbyshire restaurant is marking a major anniversary after eight years of serving up authentic Italian cuisine – with the business based in a Grade II listed building that was once home to one of the county’s oldest inns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pesto at The Peacock is set to celebrate a major upcoming milestone, after eight years of serving authentic Italian Piattini from their location near Oakerthorpe.

Housed within one of Derbyshire’s oldest inns, originally listed in the Domesday Book, Pesto at The Peacock first opened its doors in June 2017. This Grade II–listed building dates back to the 11th century, with a significant rebuild completed in 1613. Steeped in rich history, the venue is even rumoured to have served as a safe house for Mary, Queen of Scots during her imprisonment at nearby Wingfield Manor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to Pesto at The Peacock can enjoy a diverse selection of Piattini – Italian small plates – as well as a carefully curated wine list. Sara Gatt, Co-Founder of Pesto Restaurants, said she was proud that Pesto at The Peacock was marking its eighth anniversary – praising both their loyal customers and hard-working staff.

Pesto at The Peacock is set to celebrate its eighth anniversary. Credit: Pesto Restaurants

She said: “It’s been a pleasure to watch The Peacock grow over the past eight years. We’ve built a loyal following and a strong team who really care about what they do. The support from our guests in Derbyshire has meant the world to us, and we’re proud to be a go-to destination for so many special occasions, family meals and midweek treats.

Adding to the restaurant’s air of mystery, a skeleton was discovered in the building’s underground passages. Today, a replica lies beneath the restaurant floorboards, offering guests a glimpse into its subterranean world. While the identity of the skeleton remains unknown, its presence draws intrigue and conversation amongst visitors.

General manager Kirsty Hall added: “People come from miles around to glimpse the replica skeleton beneath our floor. We’re still searching for answers - who it was and how it ended up here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pesto at The Peacock is calling on people to join their ongoing quest for the truth behind the skeleton. If you have knowledge, local lore, or historical documents that could shed light on this enigmatic find, please reach out via pestorestaurants.co.uk or Pesto’s social channels. Your insights might help uncover a centuries-old mystery.

For reservations or more information about Pesto at The Peacock, visit pestorestaurants.co.uk/bookings or call 01773 832 088.