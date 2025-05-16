A popular Derbyshire brewery is set to be revived after closing down in 2024 – with a new team of local co-owners at the helm and a number of events planned to mark the relaunch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Ashover Brewery, which collapsed in 2024, is set to be relaunched as Ashover Brew Co - with a group of local co-owners coming together to revive the popular brewery.

The brewery was originally established in 2007 and scooped a range of industry awards over the following years. With a new team in place, Ashover Brew Co is preparing to officially relaunch this summer - with a number of events already organised to make the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the brewery said: “Nestled in the heart of Derbyshire, the newly established Ashover Brew Co hopes to be making waves in the world of brewing with its fresh, bold approach to brewing.

The launch event will be held at The Tupton Tap.

“Located in the village of Clay Cross, a stone's throw away from scenic Ashover, this exciting new brewery combines innovative techniques with a rich appreciation for local heritage, offering something truly special for beer enthusiasts.

“The original Ashover Brewery was founded in 2007 and over the years has won numerous industry-wide awards for their beers. Unfortunately, due to several factors the brewery then slipped into liquidation. A group of locals believed this was a great loss to the area and decided to do something about it - and Ashover Brew Co. was born.”

Lewis Bassett, one of the new co-owners, said their beers were inspired by Derbyshire’s rich brewing history and the beautiful Peak District countryside on the company’s doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Our vision is to create beers that are as unique and varied as the people who enjoy them. We want to create beers that are approachable yet complex, with something for every palate. But at the same time, we want to stay true to our local roots - everything we do is inspired by the area’s rich brewing history and the stunning Peak District that surrounds us.”

Ashover Brew Co are encouraging people to support their crowdfunder, which has currently raised over £1,000. Any donations will go towards a new bottling plant and canning machine, along with any expansions required to meet demand. There are a number of rewards on offer for those who pledge certain amounts - including t-shirts and beer vouchers.

Ashover Brew Co will be launching on July 4. A spokesperson added: “Our launch party will be held at The Tupton Tap, with a full range of Ashover beers, outside bar, food truck, and music from Dean Foxx Marshall.”

“A massive thanks to everyone who has pledged us to over £1,000. Should you be the person to take us over £2,000, we'll throw in a VIP invite to our launch night and free drinks all night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brewery’s first tap takeover event will be taking place on July 10 at the Hasland Club - where you can meet members of the Ashover team, try their new beers and potentially win some brewery merchandise.

Some of the first beers on offer include Butts Pale Ale, an American hopped strong pale ale, Poets’ Tipple, a classic English best bitter, and Littlemoor Citra - a citra hopped pale ale.

You can find the link the Ashover Brew Co’s crowdfunder here.