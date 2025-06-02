A popular pub in Chesterfield town centre is shutting down permanently – with its landlord urging residents to continue supporting local venues.

The Hidden Knight on Soresby Street has closed its doors permanently – with the venue serving its final customers over the weekend.

The Hidden Knight was launched back in November 2021, following an extensive refurbishment – replacing what used to be the Welbeck Inn.

In a statement published on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “It’s been an entertaining few years, but we open our doors for the final time on Saturday, May 31.

“The kitchen is open for our final meals ‍and the bar is pouring our final beers. Thanks to the regulars for your support and good times.”

The team at the pub also urged people to continue their support for venues across the town – adding that they are under greater financial pressure than ever.

Their spokesperson said: “Remember to keep supporting your local independents. We are blessed with great ones in town, so visit Chandlers Bar, The Chesterfield Arms, The Neptune Beer Emporium, the new Royal Oak and several other great places – which after this Government’s budget will need all the support you can give them. Thanks again and cheers.”

The Hidden Knight had a 4.3/5 rating based on 267 Google reviews. Customers praised the pub’s “excellent quality food at reasonable prices” and “cheerful, welcoming staff.”