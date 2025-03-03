Popular Chesterfield town centre bar taken on by new owners almost 10 years after the venue first launched

A popular bar in Chesterfield town centre has been taken on by a new team – with the former owners expressing their gratitude for the support from the venue’s customers over their near-decade at the helm.

The owners of Einstein’s on Holywell Street have announced that the venue has been taken over by a new team as of Monday, March 3.

In a post on the venue’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said they had been overwhelmed by the support received from customers since the venue launched back in July 2015.

They said: “With mixed emotions, we would like to announce that on Monday, March 3, we will be passing the Einstein’s baton on to its new owners.

Einstein's is a popular town centre venue - earning a 4.3/5 rating based on 1,477 Google reviews.

“The concept of Einstein’s came to us one Friday evening when we were enjoying a curry back in 2014, and after lots of research and hard work, we finally launched the venue in July 2015.

“In the beginning we were not quite sure what to expect, and were completely blown-away by how the fine people of Chesterfield welcomed our new venture.

“Fast-forward 10 years and we are delighted to have welcomed thousands of guests to drink and dine with us, serving up roughly a million steins of lager, 71,467 hot dogs, 897,645 bowls of sauerkraut, 827,190 cocktails, 56,048 schnitzels and️ 423 complimentary Christmas-Day dinners.

“Not just that, but the two of us became three as we welcomed a new member to our and the Einstein’s family.”

They also expressed their gratitude towards the members of staff that have worked at Einstein’s during their time at the helm.

The Einstein’s spokesperson added: “We have loved hosting you all, getting to know many of you and it has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of many special occasions with you, celebrating birthdays, christenings and even the odd wedding.

“The last few years have been tough for us all and we are thrilled that this beautiful venue survived it all: Brexit, Covid and more recently, the cost of living crisis.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the incredible humans that have formed members of the Einstein’s family during our tenure, especially Amber (current general manager), Corey (head chef), and two very special and cherished directors, Richard and Robin.

“Each and every one of them have crafted the value into much-loved dining and watering hole that it is today – thank you all. Fear not, Amber and the team will continue with the new owners and we expect the changeover to be completely seamless for you all.

“For now, we are off to focus on new and exciting projects. We hope that you will join us as we wish the new operators and their team all of the luck in the world as we lock up on our final shift tomorrow evening and they prepare for the next step in the journey for this now legendary venue from next week. Watch this space for details of the 10-year birthday shenanigans this July. With love, Ben, Katie, Benjamin and the team.”