Popular Chesterfield pub set to re-open next week under new management
The Lockoford Inn, on Lockoford Lane at Tapton, is set to welcome customers again on Friday, October 11.
The venue, which dates back to the 18th century, is one of the most loved pubs in Chesterfield with locals praising it for a ‘community feel’ as well as extensive food and drink menus.
The popular Chesterfield pub closed its doors on September 22 after the previous owners announced their departure and thanked their ‘lovely’ customers for their support.
In their Facebook post, the previous owners added: “We'd implore everyone to support any new tenants here in the future, as Tapton deserves a community asset like the Lockoford.”
The Stonegate Group, which owns the Lockoford Inn, soon advertised the venue online and new pub landlords have been appointed.
The new owners have confirmed today (Friday, October 4) that the pub is set to re-open at 4pm next Friday.
