Popular Chesterfield pub set to close its doors – with landlords leaving after 11 years amid rising costs

By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Jun 2025, 13:08 BST

A popular Chesterfield pub is closing its doors amid an unsustainable rise in costs – with the venue’s landlords departing after more than a decade at the helm.

The landlords of The Badger, located on Brockwell Lane, have confirmed that the pub is closing – with rising costs leaving the venue unsustainable to run.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we have we decided to close the doors of The Badger Pub.

“It hasn’t been the easiest of decisions, but we can no longer substantiate the rising costs of everything. Unfortunately, as most people already know, the pub industry is at an all time low – and as a small independent pub it has been extremely challenging.

The Badger is set to close.

“We took the pub on as a project with a five-year plan and we are now in our 11th year. We are proud of what we achieved over the years and have made a lot of amazing memories.

“We would like to thank our wonderful customers for all your support over the last 11 years. So very sorry.”

The pub was popular with customers, gaining a 4.5/5 rating based on 302 Google reviews – with visitors praising The Badger’s “lovely food” and “friendly staff.”

