Popular Chesterfield pub scoops prestigious award – being name as the best across north Derbyshire by CAMRA
The Rose & Crown, located on Old Road in Brampton, has won two awards – being named the North Derbyshire Pub of the Year 2025 and Cider Pub of the Year 2025 by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
The pub is no stranger to such honours – having claimed these two prizes in both 2024 and 2025. The Rose & Crown was also named as Chesterfield CAMRA’s Pub of the Year for 2024 and 2025. The pub is also a fixture in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide – a collection of some of the best pubs across the country.
The Rose & Crown was the first pub taken on by Chesterfield’s Brampton Brewery, having been run by them for over 15 years. The venue hosts music nights, food vendors and quizzes on Tuesdays. It offers ten changing cask beers and up to ten ciders and perries, along with a full range of kegged beers and Belgian bottles.
The pub is certainly popular among customers – gaining a 4.6/5 Google rating based on 541 reviews. Visitors praised the “excellent service, welcoming atmosphere and great beer options” – along with the venue’s “affordable prices.”
Brampton Brewery, based on Chatsworth Road, also run The Tramway Tavern at Brampton, along with The Glassworks on Sheffield Road and The Lamb at Holymoorside.
