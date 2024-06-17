Popular Chesterfield pub closes for refurbishment as new owners take the helm

By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Jun 2024, 10:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Chesterfield pub is closing its doors for a refurbishment – with the venue being taken on by new owners.

The Spotted Frog, on Chatsworth Road in Brampton, is undergoing a three-week revamp – before being reopened by its new owners.

In a post on the Spotted Frog’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “As many of you already know, the Spotted Frog is being taken over by Craft Union.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Spotted Frog is now closed for three weeks whilst Craft Union’s refurbishment takes place.

The Spotted Frog will be closed for three weeks.The Spotted Frog will be closed for three weeks.
The Spotted Frog will be closed for three weeks.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your custom and support and we hope you welcome the new managers and make them feel as welcomed as you did us.”

READ THIS: Belper man wins award for classic French car

Craft Union operate a number of Chesterfield pubs. Their town centre venues include The Victoria and the Crown and Anchor, and the company also runs the Bulls Head at Old Whittington and the Peacock Inn at Brampton.

Related topics:ChesterfieldFacebookBelper

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.