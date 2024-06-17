Popular Chesterfield pub closes for refurbishment as new owners take the helm
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Spotted Frog, on Chatsworth Road in Brampton, is undergoing a three-week revamp – before being reopened by its new owners.
In a post on the Spotted Frog’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “As many of you already know, the Spotted Frog is being taken over by Craft Union.
“The Spotted Frog is now closed for three weeks whilst Craft Union’s refurbishment takes place.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your custom and support and we hope you welcome the new managers and make them feel as welcomed as you did us.”
Craft Union operate a number of Chesterfield pubs. Their town centre venues include The Victoria and the Crown and Anchor, and the company also runs the Bulls Head at Old Whittington and the Peacock Inn at Brampton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.