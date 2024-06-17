Popular Chesterfield pub closes for refurbishment as new owners take the helm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chesterfield pub is closing its doors for a refurbishment – with the venue being taken on by new owners.

The Spotted Frog, on Chatsworth Road in Brampton, is undergoing a three-week revamp – before being reopened by its new owners.

In a post on the Spotted Frog’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “As many of you already know, the Spotted Frog is being taken over by Craft Union.

“The Spotted Frog is now closed for three weeks whilst Craft Union’s refurbishment takes place.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your custom and support and we hope you welcome the new managers and make them feel as welcomed as you did us.”