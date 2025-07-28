Popular Chesterfield pub calls for respect after customers bring their own takeaway during “extremely busy” spell

The team at a popular Chesterfield pub have called for respect from a minority of customers – after a group decided to bring their own food to the venue during an “extremely busy” period over the weekend.

The Chesterfield Arms, on Newbold Road, is run by Emma and Josh Clarke - with the venue having won a number of CAMRA awards over the years.

The pub also serves food, with their pizzas proving especially popular this weekend - leading to an ‘incident’ with a number of customers after an “extremely busy” spell.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, Emma said: “I've had time to calm down and reflect on an ‘incident’ that happened in our beer garden. We were extremely busy, the sun was shining and everyone was in really good spirits. Summer was back on. A huge thank you to everyone who turned out to support our lovely pub, we really do appreciate it.

The Chesterfield Arms has scooped a number of CAMRA awards - and is also home to the Resting Devil microbrewery.

“As a result of how busy we were, we sold out of pizza at 7.00pm. We use fresh dough, and we have capacity to prove enough for 48 per session. We are sorry if you missed out. There were wings, nachos, fries, cheeseboards, charcuterie boards and pork pies in abundance though.

“In light of our lack of dough, a party of four took it upon themselves to nip over the road and purchased four pizzas from the takeaway, with a view to sit in our beer garden and enjoy. As a member of staff politely informed them that we don't allow the consumption of outside food or drinks on our premises, the party informed us that because we'd sold out and they only came for the pizza, it was totally unreasonable that we didn't allow them to enjoy their takeaway.

“I was off duty (never off duty!) and was summoned over to clarify my house rules. I was called stupid and short sighted for the decision to turn away custom (the custom that was already gone when they bought takeaway).”

Emma said that the cost of running the Chesterfield Arms has risen continually - with increased staffing costs and energy bills among the financial pressures facing the business. She added that, with this in mind, it would be unsustainable to allow customers to purchase food from other establishments to eat at the Chesterfield Arms.

She said: “I have one rule which my staff and I strictly enforce - only food and drink purchased on the premises may be concussed on the premises. The reasons for this are few, but very clear.

“Business is tough, and getting tougher. The government seems hell-bent on squeezing the life out of the hospitality industry. The Chesterfield Arms is a very expensive place to run. On top of staffing costs, there's been a sharp increase in rent, business rates, gas and electric, water, and that's before the government takes its 20% VAT, corporation tax and beer duty.

“The reality is, that from your £4.50 pint, Josh and I probably bank 10p. Certainly not a license to print money, is it? Our waste bins now cost us double since the change in legislation back in April. Do you think I want to fill them with rubbish from other businesses?

“So is it really unreasonable to ask that customers buy from us, rather than the kebab shop over the road? The party of four left with a parting shot of ‘not coming back in here again’. Their table was immediately filled with a group of six willing to buy and enjoy our food and drink.

“I don't ask for much, but please treat my staff and I with respect. That way, we can all enjoy the Chezzy Arms as it is for a bit longer.”