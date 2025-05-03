Popular Chesterfield chippy and Ashbourne takeaway – among 17 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd May 2025, 22:44 BST
These 17 Derbyshire food venues have recently received new food hygiene scores.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, cafés and more.

1. Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire

These 17 Derbyshire food venues have recently received new hygiene scores. Photo: Google

Chequers Inn, near Froggatt Edge in Calver, was given a two-out-of-five food hygiene score on March 3.

2. Chequers Inn, Calver - two-star hygiene rating

Chequers Inn, near Froggatt Edge in Calver, was given a two-out-of-five food hygiene score on March 3. Photo: Google

Balti Palace at Victoria Street in Glossop was rated on March 3 and received a three-out-of-five food hygiene score.

3. Balti Palace, Glossop - three-star hygiene rating

Balti Palace at Victoria Street in Glossop was rated on March 3 and received a three-out-of-five food hygiene score. Photo: Google

Tasty Taters, a mobile caterer based in Heanor, was awarded a food hygiene rating of five after an inspection carried out on March 12.

4. Tasty Taters, Heanor - five-star hygiene rating

Tasty Taters, a mobile caterer based in Heanor, was awarded a food hygiene rating of five after an inspection carried out on March 12. Photo: Tasty Taters

