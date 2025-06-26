The Old Smithy at Beeley has celebrated its first anniversary – having been launched by Casper and Izzy Nicholson last June.
The cafe and restaurant has claimed two prestigious awards in recent weeks – and was also named as the best spot for a full English breakfast across the Peak District National Park.
These photos, from an event held to make the occasion, offer a glimpse inside The Old Smithy at Beeley – will you be making plans to visit over the summer months?
1. The Old Smithy at Beeley
The team from The Old Smithy at Beeley are celebrating after the cafe and restaurant reached its first anniversary. Photo: Izzy Nicholson
2. Young team at the helm
The cafe was taken on last June by Casper and Izzy Nicholson – a couple with plenty of experience in the hospitality industry. In November 2024, 22-year-old Casper became co-landlord of The Bulls Head, located at Ashford in the Water. Izzy has also worked at a number of cafes in Chesterfield, along with the Edensor Tea Rooms. Photo: Izzy Nicholson
3. Anniversary event
The Old Smithy’s anniversary was marked on Sunday, June 22 with a community event - featuring a pizza van, drinks and music. The event also coincided with Beeley in Bloom over the weekend. Photo: Izzy Nicholson
4. ‘Special celebration’
Izzy said: “On Sunday night, we celebrated our 1st birthday in true Smithy style. A huge thank you to OJ’s Pizzas for serving up the most delicious wood-fired pizza, and to the fantastic ‘two guitar men’ who brought the perfect soundtrack to a brilliant evening. It was so special to have our whole team, along with family, friends, and locals, all together – something that doesn’t happen often and made the night unforgettable.” Photo: Izzy Nicholson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.