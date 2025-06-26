Popular cafe and restaurant on the Chatsworth Estate celebrates first anniversary – after being named the best place for a full English breakfast across the Peak District

A popular cafe and restaurant nestled at the southern end of the Chatsworth Estate has marked 12 months since it was launched – with the venue picking up plenty of accolades and being named the best place for a full English breakfast across the Peak District.

The Old Smithy at Beeley has celebrated its first anniversary – having been launched by Casper and Izzy Nicholson last June.

The cafe and restaurant has claimed two prestigious awards in recent weeks – and was also named as the best spot for a full English breakfast across the Peak District National Park.

These photos, from an event held to make the occasion, offer a glimpse inside The Old Smithy at Beeley – will you be making plans to visit over the summer months?

The cafe was taken on last June by Casper and Izzy Nicholson – a couple with plenty of experience in the hospitality industry. In November 2024, 22-year-old Casper became co-landlord of The Bulls Head, located at Ashford in the Water. Izzy has also worked at a number of cafes in Chesterfield, along with the Edensor Tea Rooms.

The Old Smithy’s anniversary was marked on Sunday, June 22 with a community event - featuring a pizza van, drinks and music. The event also coincided with Beeley in Bloom over the weekend.

Izzy said: “On Sunday night, we celebrated our 1st birthday in true Smithy style. A huge thank you to OJ’s Pizzas for serving up the most delicious wood-fired pizza, and to the fantastic ‘two guitar men’ who brought the perfect soundtrack to a brilliant evening. It was so special to have our whole team, along with family, friends, and locals, all together – something that doesn’t happen often and made the night unforgettable.”

