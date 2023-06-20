Plans for “unique micropub” to fill vacant store in Derbyshire town centre

Proposals for a new micropub called the Dead Man’s Tankard, replacing the vacant Vintiqables shop on Market Street, Heanor, have been submitted to Amber Valley Borough Council.

The plans include a statement from the applicant, Michael Upton, who said he was “planning to take this empty shop space and convert it into a unique micropub. This will involve building a small cellar room within the structure and installing a bar.”

Upton also stressed that the venue would not sell shots or cocktails – instead targeting those who prefer real ale and premium beers.

If approved, the micropub will replace the empty Vintiqables store.

The proposals said: “The venue in question is a perfect space with tonnes of opportunity to make a relaxing area for real ale drinkers or those partial to premium lagers, ciders or sophisticated spirits.

“There wouldn't be any shots, bombs or cocktails as that wouldn't, I feel, attract the right clientele. The venue will have subtle backing music and regular acoustic music which sets it aside from other local micro pubs – as well as communal board games and a book share station.”

Upton’s statement also highlighted the benefits to other local venues, who he said would be boosted by an increase in trade.

“The placement of Dead Man's Tankard would benefit from passing trade from other venues and other venues would benefit the same way, working together to attract people from near and far to use Heanor as the place to go to! (Even more than it already is of course). Nearby takeaways would also benefit from those who fancy food after a visit and would aid in their takings.

“Having only a few internal structural changes needed and having the venue owner fully on board, the project to get up and running wouldn't be any longer than three months.

“There will be no external changes needed other than the shop sign which will not protrude. With a passion for the trade, I'd want to create a home away from home and in turn aid in the growth of my hometown.”

The plans state that the micropub would open between 3.00pm and midnight from Monday to Friday, from noon till midnight on Saturday, and between noon and 11.00pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.