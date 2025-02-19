Plan your weekend with 61 of the best things to do and places to visit across Chesterfield – including great pubs, restaurants and walks

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:43 BST
If you’re looking for things to do in Chesterfield this weekend, these are some of the attractions, pubs and restaurants that you need to visit.

Chesterfield is full of great places to eat and drink – and has some beautiful spots to stretch your legs when you’re done.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, these are some of the best restaurants, pubs and walks in and around the town.

Will you be visiting any of these places this weekend?

1. Things to do in Chesterfield

Will you be visiting any of these places this weekend? Photo: Brian Eyre

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.”

2. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.

3. Linacre Reservoirs

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH

The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil.

4. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road

The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil. Photo: Brian Eyre

