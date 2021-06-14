Photos show drinkers soaking up the sun in Chesterfield beer gardens
The glorious weather continued over the weekend, drawing sun-seekers out into beer gardens across Chesterfield.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:43 pm
Our photographers captured the sunny scenes across the town as people packed out bars to enjoy a glass of something refreshing and to soak up the sun.
But will the heatwave last, as forecasters warn Derbyshire could be hit by thunderstorms with 36-hour weather warning in place?
