Laura and Mel Cliff enjoy the sunshine at the Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Photos show drinkers soaking up the sun in Chesterfield beer gardens

The glorious weather continued over the weekend, drawing sun-seekers out into beer gardens across Chesterfield.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:43 pm

Our photographers captured the sunny scenes across the town as people packed out bars to enjoy a glass of something refreshing and to soak up the sun.

But will the heatwave last, as forecasters warn Derbyshire could be hit by thunderstorms with 36-hour weather warning in place?

1. The Junction

Enjoying the sunny beer garden at The Junction bar on Chatsworth Road. Keeping the customers happy - Ella Platts.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. The Spotted Frog

John McKaig and Dave Driffill show their support for England's bid for the Euros at The Spotted Frog, Brampton.

Photo: jason chadwick

3. The Spotted Frog,

The Spotted Frog on Chatsworth Road proved popular with drinkers as the sun shone.

Photo: jason chadwick

4. The Junction

Enjoying the sunny beer garden at The Junction bar on Chatsworth Road. Chris Longson, Tracie Booth and Steve Mills.

Photo: Brian Eyre

