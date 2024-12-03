Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of beautiful walking routes, and welcoming pubs to put your feet up afterwards – perfect if you’re looking to head out for a hike over the festive season.
Whether you want a challenging hike or a relaxed stroll, these are 25 of the best walks that finish at a pub across the county.
1. Scenic pub walks
These are some of Derbyshire’s best walking routes - all of which have a pub at the end. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Ladybower Reservoir
Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way - and walkers can stop at the Ladybower Inn afterwards. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)
3. Cromford Canal
The five mile walk along the Cromford Canal between Ambergate and Cromford is perfect for those who want a steady stroll - and you can stop for a pint at the Boat Inn when you’re finished. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Mam Tor
At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton’s Ye Olde Nags Head. Photo: Jason Chadwick