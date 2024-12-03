Peak District walks: 25 scenic walks across Derbyshire and the Peak District with great pubs at the end – perfect for a day trip over the Christmas season

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 10:43 BST
If you’re searching for some impressive views across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the festive season, look no further than these 25 routes – all of which have lovely pubs at the end.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of beautiful walking routes, and welcoming pubs to put your feet up afterwards – perfect if you’re looking to head out for a hike over the festive season.

Whether you want a challenging hike or a relaxed stroll, these are 25 of the best walks that finish at a pub across the county.

1. Scenic pub walks

Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way - and walkers can stop at the Ladybower Inn afterwards.

2. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way - and walkers can stop at the Ladybower Inn afterwards. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)

The five mile walk along the Cromford Canal between Ambergate and Cromford is perfect for those who want a steady stroll - and you can stop for a pint at the Boat Inn when you’re finished.

3. Cromford Canal

The five mile walk along the Cromford Canal between Ambergate and Cromford is perfect for those who want a steady stroll - and you can stop for a pint at the Boat Inn when you’re finished. Photo: jason chadwick

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton’s Ye Olde Nags Head.

4. Mam Tor

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton’s Ye Olde Nags Head. Photo: Jason Chadwick

