Peak District walks: 23 of the most scenic walking routes you need to try this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District, all with a great pub at the end – including Ladybower Reservoir, Mam Tor, Chatsworth, Curbar Edge and the Monsal Trail

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 13th Aug 2024, 11:39 BST
If you’re looking for some impressive views across Derbyshire and the Peak District, look no further than these 23 routes – all of which have pubs at the end.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of beautiful walking routes, and welcoming pubs to put your feet up afterwards – perfect if you’re looking to head out for a hike and enjoy the summer weather.

Whether you want a challenging hike or a relaxed stroll, these are 23 of the best walks that finish at a pub across the county.

Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way - and walkers can stop at the Ladybower Inn afterwards.

2. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way - and walkers can stop at the Ladybower Inn afterwards. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)

This is a short but scenic 2.5 mile walk along the River Derwent between Calver and Froggatt. Keep an eye out for birdlife such as dippers and grey wagtails on the river and admire the lovely 17th-century bridge at Froggatt. Your starting point, the Bridge Inn, boasts a pretty riverside garden.

3. Calver river walk

This is a short but scenic 2.5 mile walk along the River Derwent between Calver and Froggatt. Keep an eye out for birdlife such as dippers and grey wagtails on the river and admire the lovely 17th-century bridge at Froggatt. Your starting point, the Bridge Inn, boasts a pretty riverside garden. Photo: Google

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton’s Ye Olde Nags Head.

4. Mam Tor

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton’s Ye Olde Nags Head. Photo: Jason Chadwick

