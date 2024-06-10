Peak District walks: 21 of the most scenic walking routes across Derbyshire and the Peak District with a great pub at the end – including the Monsal Trail, Winnats Pass and Mam Tor

By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Jun 2024, 11:41 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 15:31 BST
If you’re looking for some impressive views across Derbyshire and the Peak District, look no further than these 21 routes – all of which have pubs at the end.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of beautiful walking routes, and welcoming pubs to put your feet up afterwards – perfect if you’re looking to head out for a hike and enjoy the sunny weather this weekend.

Whether you want a challenging hike or a relaxed stroll, these are 21 of the best walks that finish at a pub across the county.

These scenic walking routes all have great pubs at the end.

1. Peak District and Derbyshire walks

These scenic walking routes all have great pubs at the end.

Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way - and walkers can stop at the Ladybower Inn afterwards.

2. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way - and walkers can stop at the Ladybower Inn afterwards.

This is a short but scenic 2.5 mile walk along the River Derwent between Calver and Froggatt. Keep an eye out for birdlife such as dippers and grey wagtails on the river and admire the lovely 17th-century bridge at Froggatt. Your starting point, the Bridge Inn, boasts a pretty riverside garden.

3. Calver river walk

This is a short but scenic 2.5 mile walk along the River Derwent between Calver and Froggatt. Keep an eye out for birdlife such as dippers and grey wagtails on the river and admire the lovely 17th-century bridge at Froggatt. Your starting point, the Bridge Inn, boasts a pretty riverside garden.

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton’s Ye Olde Nags Head.

4. Mam Tor

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton's Ye Olde Nags Head.

