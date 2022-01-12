Peak District: Seven best tea rooms, tea houses and cafes for a relaxing cuppa

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at all of the tearooms and tea houses across the Peak District. Then, we put the seven best of them into this list.
Do you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!
1. The Lavender Tea Rooms
The Lavender Tea Rooms, Matlock Street, Bakewell, DE45 1EE. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 229 Google Reviews). "All staff were extremely friendly and helpful. The food was fantastic and very reasonably priced."
Photo: -
2. H&D Exotic Teas
H&D Exotic Teas, The Woodhouse, Queen St, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8PF. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 117 Google Reviews). "Excellent cake and tea after a nice walk. Good reasonably priced menu. Pleasant environment and staff."
Photo: -
3. Millie's Tea Rooms, Chocolatier and Bed & Breakfast
Millies Tea Rooms, Chocolatier and Bed & Breakfast, 7 Church St, Hayfield, High Peak, SK22 2JE. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 287 Google Reviews). "Incredible food. Wonderful service and just a wholesome place."
Photo: -
4. Hulme End Tea Junction
Hulme End Tea Junction, Buxton, SK17 0EZ. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 209 Google Reviews). "Nice picturesque cafe. Great place to have refreshments while out on a walk."
Photo: -