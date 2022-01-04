Peak District: Seven best places to get a tasty pizza

Using Google Reviews and our own experiences, we’ve taken a look at the best pizzas places the Peak District has to offer and put them into this comprehensive list.
Did we miss any out? If so, let us know!
1. 1530
1530, Cross Street, Castleton, Hope Valley, S33 8WH. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 161 Google Reviews). "We have been to many restaurants in and around Castleton but this is our favourite by a long way."
2. Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese Inn
Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese Inn, How Lane, Castleton, Hope Valley, S33 8WJ. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 1,127 Google Reviews). "Lovely pizza and friendly staff."
3. Hassop Station Cafe
Hassop Station Cafe, Hassop Station, Hassop Road, Bakewell. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 2,962 Google Reviews). "The service is excellent, food is perfect and the seating areas are lovely."
4. The George
The George, Castle Street, Castleton, Hope Valley, S33 8WG. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 915 Google Reviews). "Fab pizza from there, plus there's a lovely atmosphere."
