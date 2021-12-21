Peak District: Seven best pie shops and bakeries

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve had a look at all the bakeries and pie shops across the Peak District and put the very best of them into this list.
Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Peak Feast
Peak Feast, The Workshop, Moor Lane, Youlgreave, Bakewell, DE45 1US. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 116 Google Reviews). "Really good service with a wide variety of vegan and gluten free goodies."
2. Bloomers
Bloomers, Water St, Bakewell, DE45 1EU. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 68 Google Reviews). "The Bakewell tart is the one specialty to taste if one goes to visit Bakewell. The staff are friendly and helpful. Don't miss it!"
3. The Bakewell Tart Shop
The Bakewell Tart Shop, 18 Matlock Street, Bakewell, DE45 1EE. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 517 Google Reviews). "Amazing experience. The staff were so nice and accommodating. They also did an amazing job of making sure the kids had appropriate food options."
4. Hathersage Bakery
Hathersage Bakery, Station Road, Hathersage, Hope Valley, S32 1DD. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 82 Google Reviews). "First time I've been. Amazing food, hot or cold, and friendly staff. Recommended."
