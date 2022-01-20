Peak District: Seven best brunches in relaxing cafes, pubs and restaurants

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve pinpointed all the best brunches across the Peak District and put the places that serve them into this list.
1. Village Green Cafe
Village Green Cafe, The Square, Eyam, Hope Valley, S32 5RB. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 253 Google Reviews). "Lovely cafe and friendly service. The cake was divine and the coffee was of a high standard."
2. Grasshopper Cafe
Grasshopper Cafe, 18 Castleton Road, Hope, Hope Valley, S33 6RD. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 289 Google Reviews). "The cakes here never disappoint, for both vegans and non-vegans."
3. Hathersage Social Club
Hathersage Social Club, Station Road, Hope Valley, S32 1DD. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 257 Google Reviews). ""Gem of a restaurant. The brunch was delightful with platters and sandwiches."
4. Lime Lounge
Lime Lounge, Bridge Street, Bakewell, DE45 1DS. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 336 Google Reviews). "Great little cafe, went in for breakfast and was not disappointed."
