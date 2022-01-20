Brunch

Peak District: Seven best brunches in relaxing cafes, pubs and restaurants

What could be better than a wholesome brunch in the Peak District?

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 1:29 pm

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve pinpointed all the best brunches across the Peak District and put the places that serve them into this list.

Do you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!

1. Village Green Cafe

Village Green Cafe, The Square, Eyam, Hope Valley, S32 5RB. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 253 Google Reviews). "Lovely cafe and friendly service. The cake was divine and the coffee was of a high standard."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Grasshopper Cafe

Grasshopper Cafe, 18 Castleton Road, Hope, Hope Valley, S33 6RD. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 289 Google Reviews). "The cakes here never disappoint, for both vegans and non-vegans."

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Hathersage Social Club

Hathersage Social Club, Station Road, Hope Valley, S32 1DD. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 257 Google Reviews). ""Gem of a restaurant. The brunch was delightful with platters and sandwiches."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Lime Lounge

Lime Lounge, Bridge Street, Bakewell, DE45 1DS. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 336 Google Reviews). "Great little cafe, went in for breakfast and was not disappointed."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Peak DistrictGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 2