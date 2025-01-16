Peak District pubs: 30 of the best pubs to visit for food in 2025 across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – recommended by locals

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 10:28 BST
If you’re looking to enjoy a delicious pub meal in 2025, these are the best places to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to our readers.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are blessed with an array of great pubs – and we asked our readers to name which venues were serving up the best food.

These are 30 of the pubs that were recommended by Derbyshire Times readers for their food, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of them during 2025?

Our readers have recommended the best places for pub food across the county.

1. Best pubs for food across Derbyshire

Our readers have recommended the best places for pub food across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Fox & Goose Inn was recommended by a number of respondents.

2. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Fox & Goose Inn was recommended by a number of respondents. Photo: Google

The Hardwick Inn was another popular choice among our readers.

3. Hardwick Inn, Hardwick Park

The Hardwick Inn was another popular choice among our readers. Photo: Google

One of our readers praised the food being served up at The Blind Bull in Little Hucklow.

4. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

One of our readers praised the food being served up at The Blind Bull in Little Hucklow. Photo: Brian Eyre

