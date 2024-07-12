The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, has marked its 51st anniversary – after surveying 4,500 of the best pubs across the country.
A number of Peak District and High Peak venues have made it onto this prestigious list. If you’re planning a visit to the area this summer, and you’re looking for some great pubs to visit, the full list can be found below.
Peak District pubs
These are some of the best pubs across the Peak District and High Peak. Photo: Google
2. The Old Hall Hotel, Hope
The guide says: “Set in the heart of the village of Hope, this large and atmospheric 16th century building has been an inn since 1730. Home of the Hope Valley Beer and Cider Festival, which is held on three bank holiday weekends a year.” Photo: Google
3. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage
The Scotsman’s Pack is described as a “comfortable village pub with three lounge areas served by a central bar. Robin Hood’s companion Little John is reputedly buried in the nearby churchyard and the pub displays artefacts alluding to the legendary outlaw.” Photo: Google
4. Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone
The Packhorse Inn has functioned as a pub since 1787. This venue, according to CAMRA’s inspectors, is “just a short stroll away from the stunning views of Monsal Head. Fresh local produce is a passion, an ethos extended to the beers, which always include a choice from the nearby Thornbridge Brewery.” Photo: Google