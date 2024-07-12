Peak District pubs: 20 of the best pubs to visit this summer across the Peak District and High Peak – according to the experts at CAMRA

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 11:23 BST
These pubs across the Peak District and High Peak have been ranked as some of the best in the country – after being inspected by CAMRA experts.

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, has marked its 51st anniversary – after surveying 4,500 of the best pubs across the country.

A number of Peak District and High Peak venues have made it onto this prestigious list. If you’re planning a visit to the area this summer, and you’re looking for some great pubs to visit, the full list can be found below.

READ THIS: Derbyshire council launches plan to bring bank services back to Peak District town

To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, visit the CAMRA website here.

These are some of the best pubs across the Peak District and High Peak.

1. Peak District pubs

These are some of the best pubs across the Peak District and High Peak. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The guide says: “Set in the heart of the village of Hope, this large and atmospheric 16th century building has been an inn since 1730. Home of the Hope Valley Beer and Cider Festival, which is held on three bank holiday weekends a year.”

2. The Old Hall Hotel, Hope

The guide says: “Set in the heart of the village of Hope, this large and atmospheric 16th century building has been an inn since 1730. Home of the Hope Valley Beer and Cider Festival, which is held on three bank holiday weekends a year.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Scotsman’s Pack is described as a “comfortable village pub with three lounge areas served by a central bar. Robin Hood’s companion Little John is reputedly buried in the nearby churchyard and the pub displays artefacts alluding to the legendary outlaw.”

3. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage

The Scotsman’s Pack is described as a “comfortable village pub with three lounge areas served by a central bar. Robin Hood’s companion Little John is reputedly buried in the nearby churchyard and the pub displays artefacts alluding to the legendary outlaw.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Packhorse Inn has functioned as a pub since 1787. This venue, according to CAMRA’s inspectors, is “just a short stroll away from the stunning views of Monsal Head. Fresh local produce is a passion, an ethos extended to the beers, which always include a choice from the nearby Thornbridge Brewery.”

4. Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone

The Packhorse Inn has functioned as a pub since 1787. This venue, according to CAMRA’s inspectors, is “just a short stroll away from the stunning views of Monsal Head. Fresh local produce is a passion, an ethos extended to the beers, which always include a choice from the nearby Thornbridge Brewery.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictCAMRAHigh PeakDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice