Peak District pub walks: 27 of the best scenic walks for a sunny day across Derbyshire and the Peak District – with great pubs to discover at the end of each route

By Tom Hardwick

Published 1st Apr 2025, 16:20 BST
If you’re planning to enjoy this spell of sunny weather with a scenic walk, look no further than these 27 routes across Derbyshire and the Peak District – all of which have lovely pubs at the end.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of beautiful walking routes, along with welcoming pubs to put your feet up afterwards – perfect if you’re looking to head out for a hike during the current sunny spell.

Whether you want a challenging hike or a relaxed stroll, these are 27 of the best walks that finish at a pub across the county.

These are some of the best scenic walks across Derbyshire - with great pubs to visit at the end of each route.

These are some of the best scenic walks across Derbyshire - with great pubs to visit at the end of each route.

The five mile walk along the Cromford Canal between Ambergate and Cromford is perfect for those who want a steady stroll - and you can stop for a pint at the Boat Inn when you’re finished.

The five mile walk along the Cromford Canal between Ambergate and Cromford is perfect for those who want a steady stroll - and you can stop for a pint at the Boat Inn when you're finished.

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton’s Ye Olde Nags Head.

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton's Ye Olde Nags Head.

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around each reservoir, and the Peacock Inn just outside Cutthorpe is the perfect place to stop once you’re done.

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around each reservoir, and the Peacock Inn just outside Cutthorpe is the perfect place to stop once you're done.

