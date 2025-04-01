Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of beautiful walking routes, along with welcoming pubs to put your feet up afterwards – perfect if you’re looking to head out for a hike during the current sunny spell.
Whether you want a challenging hike or a relaxed stroll, these are 27 of the best walks that finish at a pub across the county.
1. Scenic pub walks
These are some of the best scenic walks across Derbyshire - with great pubs to visit at the end of each route. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Cromford Canal
The five mile walk along the Cromford Canal between Ambergate and Cromford is perfect for those who want a steady stroll - and you can stop for a pint at the Boat Inn when you’re finished. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Mam Tor
At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton’s Ye Olde Nags Head. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Linacre Reservoirs
Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around each reservoir, and the Peacock Inn just outside Cutthorpe is the perfect place to stop once you’re done. Photo: RKH
