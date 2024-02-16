Peak District pub struggles to find buyers – with asking price slashed by £50,000 in 12 months
The Red Lion Inn can be found on Main Street in Birchover – nestled in the beautiful Peak District countryside between Matlock and Bakewell.
The pub first went onto the market back in February 2023, with an asking price of £475,000 being set, and after eight months without finding a buyer, the price tag was lowered to £450,000.
A year on, the cost of buying the pub has been cut again – with the venue now being listed for £425,000.
The stone-built public house and restaurant has three trade areas and a three-bedroom private accommodation – as well as being home to an on-site brewery.
The Red Lion Inn also has been owned by the same team since 2007, and the venue is certainly popular – gaining a 4.6/5 rating based on 277 Google reviews left by visitors.
Estate agents Sidney Phillips added that they felt there was scope to improve the business, which is already profitable, even further