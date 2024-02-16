News you can trust since 1855
Peak District pub struggles to find buyers – with asking price slashed by £50,000 in 12 months

The asking price for a Peak District pub has been cut by £50,000 after spending a year on the market without finding a buyer.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Feb 2024, 15:46 GMT
The Red Lion Inn can be found on Main Street in Birchover – nestled in the beautiful Peak District countryside between Matlock and Bakewell.

The pub first went onto the market back in February 2023, with an asking price of £475,000 being set, and after eight months without finding a buyer, the price tag was lowered to £450,000.

A year on, the cost of buying the pub has been cut again – with the venue now being listed for £425,000.

The Red Lion Inn at Birchover is on the market.The Red Lion Inn at Birchover is on the market.
The Red Lion Inn at Birchover is on the market.

The stone-built public house and restaurant has three trade areas and a three-bedroom private accommodation – as well as being home to an on-site brewery.

The Red Lion Inn also has been owned by the same team since 2007, and the venue is certainly popular – gaining a 4.6/5 rating based on 277 Google reviews left by visitors.

Estate agents Sidney Phillips added that they felt there was scope to improve the business, which is already profitable, even further – and the full listing can be found on Zoopla here.

