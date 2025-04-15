Peak District pub set to open its doors again after spending nearly two years closed

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 10:48 BST
A Peak District pub is set to welcome customers through its doors once again after sitting vacant for nearly 24 months.

The Hollybush Inn is set to open its doors again, with the Grangemill pub being taken on by a new management team.

The pub, nestled on the boundary of the Peak District National Park and around seven miles away from Matlock, was listed as a long-term closure by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA). The Hollybush, according to CAMRA’s website, shut down on April 30 2023 – and has sat vacant since then.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We are excited to announce that The Hollybush Inn is under new management.

The Hollybush Inn is set to open its doors again.

“We are very excited to get the doors back open and welcome all customers old and new to The Hollybush. We aim to be back open by Friday this week but will keep everyone updated.

“Thank you for your support and we look forward to welcoming you all very soon.”

