Peak District Pub on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed says experience was ‘amazing’

Lee and Jenni Wilson-Hart from the Greyhound Inn in Warslow made it to the final two in the show which invites B&B owners to stay at different properties and judge them on the food, a good night’s sleep and breakfast and then pay what they feel for the service they received.

Lee and Jenni received full payment from the other couples.

Lee said: “To us that’s like winning.

Lee and Jenni Wilson-Hart from The Greyhound Inn.

“We didn’t go on there to win, we went on to show The Greyhound and the hard work of the team which we did.

“Getting full payment means that people think we are value for money.”

Filming for the show took place in June last year and Lee says it is normally a year before it would air but producers aired it at the end of March.

“That’s been great for us,” Lee said, “As it’s the start of the season and people who may not have already booked a break away are now looking at us as a venue.”

The Greyhound was on Channel 4's Four in a Bed last week.

In the last week he says traffic on both the website has hit 100,000 views and one million on Facebook.

“Of course not all of those people will book with us but it means people are interested in what we are doing and want to find out more,” said Lee.

The couple took over the pub seven years ago and work seven days a week to pour their passion into the business and now he says they are reaping the benefits of all that hard work.

Lee, from Derbyshire, said: “Going on the show was great for us as business owners.

“We work so hard we don’t get any time off so to network with other people in similar situations was great and also it’s always good to see how we can improve.

“We strive really hard to be personable at The Greyhound but having visited the other couple’s we have already been thinking about ways we boost that so offer flowers if it is a special occasion stay and things like to go the extra mile.”

Lee’s sausage needs to be mentioned.

On the show Lee said his breakfast sausage was the biggest and others joked it was a nice one.

He has already had enquiries about people wanting to purchase the famed sausage and Lee said he is now working with local butchers to provide online sausage sales.

He added: “For us it was never just about the pub as an individual it is about the community as a whole.

“If we can help out other small businesses that is what is important, whether that’s offering people an alternative if we are fully booked or supporting a butcher we want everyone to win.

“The whole experience was amazing and a great way to promote pub and where we live.”

For more information about the Greyhound Inn, on Leek Road, visit thegreyhoundinnwarslow.co.uk