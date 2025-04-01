Peak District pub closes after landlords leave with “heavy heart” – with search underway for new tenants at second venue

By Tom Hardwick

Published 1st Apr 2025, 11:23 BST
One Peak District pub has closed and another is only opening on weekends after their landlords made the difficult decision to step aside – with the search for new tenants now underway.

The team at the helm of two pubs in Calver, The Derwentwater Arms and The Bridge Inn, have left the venues - with the search for new tenants at The Bridge Inn now underway.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said they were leaving the pubs “with a heavy heart”, and added: “We are incredibly grateful to our wonderful community for all the support, laughter and unforgettable memories over the years. Your kindness has meant everything to us.”

The former landlords also encouraged customers to visit them at The Saracen’s Head in Shirley, which remains open as normal.

The Bridge Inn is a Greene King pub, and is currently open during weekends for drinks only whilst their team continue the search for a new partner.

A spokesperson for Greene King said: “We’re currently searching for a new partner to run the Bridge Inn. We’re looking for someone with a passion for great service, high standards and a love of bringing the community together.

“The Bridge Inn has always had a strong reputation for food, with many locals holding fond memories of great times spent in this pub. We encourage anyone that is interested in becoming a partner to contact the recruitment team for further information.”

Those interested in the pub, and becoming a partner, can find more information on the Greene King website here.

The Derwentwater Arms, located on Lowside in Calver, is currently closed.

The Bridge Inn is only opening over weekends for drinks.

