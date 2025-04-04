Peak District pub and Chesterfield town centre candy store - among 21 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Apr 2025, 13:57 BST
Here are 21 Derbyshire food venues and shops which have recently received new food hygiene ratings.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, stores, cafés and more.

Here are latest food hygiene scores for Derbyshire venues.

1. Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire

Here are latest food hygiene scores for Derbyshire venues.

STFC takeaway at Green Lane in New Tupton, Chesterfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment carried out on March 3.

2. STFC, Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating

STFC takeaway at Green Lane in New Tupton, Chesterfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment carried out on March 3.

Alfreton Town Supporters Social Club at North Street has received a two-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on February 18.

3. Alfreton Town Supporters Social Club, Alfreton - two-star hygiene rating

Alfreton Town Supporters Social Club at North Street has received a two-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on February 18.

Hassop Station, a café at Hassop Road in Hassop, Bakewell was awarded a food hygiene rating of four after an inspection which took place on February 18.

4. Hassop Station, Hassop - four-star hygiene rating

Hassop Station, a café at Hassop Road in Hassop, Bakewell was awarded a food hygiene rating of four after an inspection which took place on February 18.

