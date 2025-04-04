Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, stores, cafés and more.

STFC, Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating STFC takeaway at Green Lane in New Tupton, Chesterfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment carried out on March 3.

Alfreton Town Supporters Social Club, Alfreton - two-star hygiene rating Alfreton Town Supporters Social Club at North Street has received a two-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on February 18.