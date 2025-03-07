Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, shops and more.

Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire Four Derbyshire food venues have recently received one-star food hygiene ratings.

The Eagle Tavern, Heage -four-star hygiene rating The Eagle Tavern, at Ripley Road in Heage, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after an inspection on February 6.

Lidl, Glossop - five-star hygiene rating A Lidl supermarket at Victoria Street in Glossop was awarded a food hygiene rating of five by High Peak Borough Council following an inspection carried out on February 4.