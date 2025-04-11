Peak District ice cream producer with one-star food hygiene rating – among 16 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Apr 2025, 15:20 BST
A popular Peak District venue which has received a one-star food hygiene rating is among recently issued Derbyshire food hygiene scores.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, cafés and more.

A Peak District business with one-star food hygiene rating is among the latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores.

1. Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire

A Peak District business with one-star food hygiene rating is among the latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores. Photo: Food Standards Agency

Photo Sales
Cat Village North, a cat café at North Wingfield Road in Grassmoor, received a five-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on February 16.

2. Cat Village North, Grassmoor - five-star hygiene rating

Cat Village North, a cat café at North Wingfield Road in Grassmoor, received a five-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on February 16. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Corner Cupboard at High Street in Buxton has been recently awarded a food hygiene rating of five. This comes after an inspection which took place on February 21.

3. The Corner Cupboard, Buxton - five-star hygiene rating

The Corner Cupboard at High Street in Buxton has been recently awarded a food hygiene rating of five. This comes after an inspection which took place on February 21. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Red Lion pub at Front Street in Fritchley has been handed a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on February 27.

4. Red Lion, Fritchley - five-star hygiene rating

Red Lion pub at Front Street in Fritchley has been handed a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on February 27. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice