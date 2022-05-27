Peak District: Eight places to get fish and chips for National Fish and Chips day

Using Google Reviews for references, we’ve identified the best places in the Peak District to get yourself some fish and chips. This isn’t limited to just chip shops – if they serve fish and chips and they’re in the Peak District, they’ve been considered for the list.
1. Tollbar Fish & Chip Shop
Tollbar Fish & Chip Shop, The Bank, Stoney Middleton, Hope Valley, S32 4TF. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 505 Google Reviews). "Best fish and chips in a long, long time. The portions were generous and fresh fish was perfectly cooked."
2. The George
The George, Castle Street, Castleton, Hope Valley, S33 8WG. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 915 Google Reviews). "I absolutely loved my classic fish and chips... made to perfection."
3. Kostas
Kostas, 138 North Parade, Matlock, DE4 3NS. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 951 Google Reviews). "I challenge anyone to find a friendlier fish and chip shop, what lovely people!"
4. Tucker's Fish and Chips
Tucker's Fish and Chips, 18 North Parade, Matlock Bath, Matlock, DE4 3NS. Rating: 4.5/5 (based 345 Google Reviews). "This place is up there with the best fish and chips I've had."
