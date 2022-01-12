Peak District Derbyshire: Nine best steak houses and grills for meat eaters

We’ve scoured the Peak District for its best steaks for this list. Whether it be a cafe, pub, bar or restaurant – if they sell a quality steak, we’ve considered them for the list.
Do you agree with our picks?
1. 1530
1530, Cross Street, Castleton, Hope Valley, S33 8WH. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 161 Google Reviews). "We have been to many restaurants in and around Castleton but this is our favourite by a long way."
Photo: Google
2. Charlie's
Charlie's, Church St, Baslow, Bakewell, DE45 1RY. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 117 Google Reviews). "Lovely little place with really good food and friendly service."
Photo: -
3. Merchant's Yard
Merchant's Yard, St. John's Road, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8NY. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 352 Google Reviews). "Excellent food and service. Really nice setting and good atmosphere. Recommended."
Photo: -
4. Samuel Fox Country Inn
Samuel Fox Country Inn, Stretfield Road, Bradwell, Hope Valley, S33 9JT. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 159 Google Reviews). "Incredible food, great friendly service, definitely a special venue for an occasion."
Photo: Google