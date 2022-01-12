Steak

Peak District Derbyshire: Nine best steak houses and grills for meat eaters

Here’s a list of the best steaks in the Peak District.

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 2:45 pm

We’ve scoured the Peak District for its best steaks for this list. Whether it be a cafe, pub, bar or restaurant – if they sell a quality steak, we’ve considered them for the list.

Do you agree with our picks?

1. 1530

1530, Cross Street, Castleton, Hope Valley, S33 8WH. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 161 Google Reviews). "We have been to many restaurants in and around Castleton but this is our favourite by a long way."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Charlie's

Charlie's, Church St, Baslow, Bakewell, DE45 1RY. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 117 Google Reviews). "Lovely little place with really good food and friendly service."

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Merchant's Yard

Merchant's Yard, St. John's Road, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8NY. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 352 Google Reviews). "Excellent food and service. Really nice setting and good atmosphere. Recommended."

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Samuel Fox Country Inn

Samuel Fox Country Inn, Stretfield Road, Bradwell, Hope Valley, S33 9JT. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 159 Google Reviews). "Incredible food, great friendly service, definitely a special venue for an occasion."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Peak DistrictDerbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3