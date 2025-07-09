Peak District country pub reopens with new team at the helm – including one of Derbyshire’s youngest landlords

A country pub nestled in the Peak District has opened its doors once again – with one of Derbyshire’s youngest landlords now part of the team running the venue.

The White Lion at Great Longstone has been taken on by a new team – with Dan McGovern and Casper Nicholson at the helm of the pub.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, the pair said: “We’re proud to share that we’ve taken on the keys to The White Lion in Great Longstone. We couldn’t let such a fantastic village pub, in a place so close to our hearts, stay closed.

“The doors are open every day, and we’d love nothing more than to welcome you in for a drink, a bite, and a proper catch-up. Whether you’re a local or just passing through, come and be part of this new chapter with us.

“Here’s to fresh starts, familiar faces, and making The White Lion the heart of the village once again. See you soon – Dan and Casper.”

Casper could well lay claim to being the youngest pub landlord in the Peak District. In November 2024, the 22-year-old became co-landlord of The Bulls Head, located on Church Street at Ashford in the Water. He joined Dan at The Bulls Head, who took over the pub in November 2019.