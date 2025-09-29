A Peak District country pub is celebrating after claiming a prestigious award – with the team at the helm of the venue expressing their ‘delight’ following the win.

The Old Hall Hotel in Hope has scooped a major prize – being named District Pub of the Year by the Sheffield and District CAMRA branch (which covers parts of Derbyshire and the Peak District).

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to announce that we’ve been voted District Pub of the Year by Sheffield and District CAMRA.

“A huge thank you to our incredible team, whose hard work, passion, and dedication make The Old Hall such a special place to visit. And of course, thank you to all our guests for your continued support – we couldn’t do it without you.”

The Old Hall Hotel is nestled in the village of Hope.

CAMRA said the pub had “a traditional air” and a “welcoming atmosphere” – along with a “good half dozen real ales” on offer.

The Old Hall Hotel has been an inn since 1730 - making it one of the oldest pubs across the Peak District. The venue is currently operated by Atlantik Inns, who also own the Anchor Inn at Tideswell and the Peak Hotel at Castleton.