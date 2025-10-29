Peak District country inn celebrates after being ranked in the top 10 pubs across Britain by industry experts

A Peak District pub has been named among the best across Britain by industry experts – the latest in a series of prestigious accolades for the popular venue.

The Good Food Guide, the country’s authority on dining out since 1951, has published its inaugural list of 100 Best Pubs in Britain.

The Pack Horse at Hayfield was ranked as the 10th best pub across the country. The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow and the Old Eyre Arms in Hassop also featured in this list - coming in at 89th and 92nd place respectively.

The Pack Horse is no stranger to picking up awards - having been named among Estrella Damm’s Top 50 Gastropubs across the UK. The Pack Horse is also one of only 11 restaurants across Derbyshire to feature in the Michelin Guide.

Despite the difficulties being faced by Britain’s pubs, with closures currently averaging one per day in 2025, The Good Food Guide is celebrating the nation’s thriving appetite for genuine pubs with proper food and proper beer – and the growing number of venues that are delivering it. Editor of The Good Food Guide, Chloë Hamilton, said: “We went searching for the pubs that nail the drinking and dining side of the equation. It turns out the harder you look the more you find, and they’re not all hidden away in the Cotswolds.”

This year’s list also demonstrates the importance pubs play in their communities. Jane Jenkins, marketing director at Timothy Taylor’s said: “Timothy Taylor’s is delighted to have taken part in The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Pubs campaign, celebrating such quality, community-led establishments. Congratulations to all the winners, many of whom serve Timothy Taylor’s Landlord, the UK’s number one cask ale, and a special shout out to The Highland Laddie and the Broad Chare.’

Group CEO and founder of The Food Heroes, Simon Martin, added: “We are delighted by the groundswell of support for Britain’s best pubs during these tough times for our industry.”

This new guide has been released in partnership with Timothy Taylor’s Landlord (supported by Tracklements and Koffmann’s Potatoes).