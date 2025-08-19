Peak District cafe and garden centre named among the best places for breakfast across the UK by new study

A new study has ranked a cafe and garden centre in the Peak District among the top 10 places to visit for breakfast across the UK.

A recent study by SEO agency Add People has revealed that the Chatsworth Garden Centre at Beeley is among the best garden centres across the country for breakfast, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

The study analysed 200 UK garden centres, looking for four and five star reviews on TripAdvisor that explicitly mentioned breakfast to find the best garden centre grub the country has to offer.

With 13.74% of these reviews mentioning breakfast, Chatsworth Garden Centre was identified as the 10th best garden centre across the UK to visit for a delicious meal to start your day.

The Chatsworth Garden Centre is located on the Chatsworth Estate at Beeley.

Reviews of the garden centre and cafe also mentioned the beautiful views and excellent service, as well as recommendations for the farm shop.

Jack Bird, Add People’s marketing and communications manager, said: “Garden centres are one of the UK’s key local retailers. We know building a strong brand online is key to being successful and engaging new customers, even if all your customer interactions happen offline.

“Sites like TripAdvisor are so important for businesses as they provide an impartial perspective on your brand and are a useful showcase of community interaction.

“It’s a great success by the whole team at Chatsworth Garden Centre, which they should be proud of. Garden centres have a reputation for being destination retail experiences, so having such a well-regarded garden centre close by is a great benefit for the local area.”