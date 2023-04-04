These are some of the most unique attractions, stunning walks and great places to eat and drink across Derbyshire and the Peak District.
Derbyshire and the Peak District have something for everyone – whether you’re looking for impressive views, unusual attractions or somewhere to sample the best food and drink in the county.
These are 43 of the best spots across the area that need to feature on your Peak District bucket list.
1. Solomon’s Temple
Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321
2. Kinder Downfall
It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573
3. Speedwell Cavern
Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026
4. Osmaston Sawmill
Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714 Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714