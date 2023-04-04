News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the best places to visit across the Peaks and Derbyshire. Credit: TL: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)/TR: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714/Jason Chadwick/Brian Eyre

Peak District bucket list: 43 hidden gems, scenic walks and amazing pubs and restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District

These are some of the most unique attractions, stunning walks and great places to eat and drink across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District have something for everyone – whether you’re looking for impressive views, unusual attractions or somewhere to sample the best food and drink in the county.

READ THIS: Passengers urged to check before travelling as work continues on Hope Valley Railway

These are 43 of the best spots across the area that need to feature on your Peak District bucket list.

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

1. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

2. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass.

3. Speedwell Cavern

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026

Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714

4. Osmaston Sawmill

Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714 Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714

