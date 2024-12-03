Peak District brunch: 21 places you need to visit for brunch across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for a day trip over winter and the Christmas season

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 23:15 BST
These are some of the most popular places to visit for brunch across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for a day out over the festive season.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to plenty of great eateries to visit for brunch – with something to satisfy everyone’s taste in each corner of the county.

If you’re planning a trip out over the winter months or festive season, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular brunch spots in Derbyshire – according to Google reviews.

The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Derbyshire’s best brunch spots

Bottle & Thyme has moved from its former Knifesmithgate premises to a new larger unit on Elder Way. It has a 4.5/5 rating based on 648 Google reviews. One customer said: “ Best brunch in Chesterfield! We loved the veggie full breakfast and eggs were cooked to perfection.”

2. Bottle & Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has moved from its former Knifesmithgate premises to a new larger unit on Elder Way. It has a 4.5/5 rating based on 648 Google reviews. One customer said: “ Best brunch in Chesterfield! We loved the veggie full breakfast and eggs were cooked to perfection.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Mad Hatter has a 4.2/5 rating based on 960 Google reviews - and was recommended by visitors for their “fabulous atmosphere” and “delicious food.”

3. Mad Hatter, Crown Square, Matlock

Mad Hatter has a 4.2/5 rating based on 960 Google reviews - and was recommended by visitors for their “fabulous atmosphere” and “delicious food.” Photo: Google

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 918 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “delicious” food.

4. Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 918 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “delicious” food. Photo: Google

