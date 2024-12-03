Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to plenty of great eateries to visit for brunch – with something to satisfy everyone’s taste in each corner of the county.
If you’re planning a trip out over the winter months or festive season, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular brunch spots in Derbyshire – according to Google reviews.
The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Derbyshire’s best brunch spots
These are some of the best places to visit for brunch across Derbyshire. Photo: RKH
2. Bottle & Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield
Bottle & Thyme has moved from its former Knifesmithgate premises to a new larger unit on Elder Way. It has a 4.5/5 rating based on 648 Google reviews. One customer said: “ Best brunch in Chesterfield! We loved the veggie full breakfast and eggs were cooked to perfection.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Mad Hatter, Crown Square, Matlock
Mad Hatter has a 4.2/5 rating based on 960 Google reviews - and was recommended by visitors for their “fabulous atmosphere” and “delicious food.” Photo: Google
4. Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton
This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 918 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “delicious” food. Photo: Google