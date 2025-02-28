If you’re looking to celebrate Pancake Day on Tuesday, March 4, these cafes and restaurants across the county are perfect places to visit.

We have compiled a list of 12 places that, according to Google reviews, are highly recommended by other customers – and all have pancakes on their menus.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Best places for pancakes These are some of the best-rated places to visit on Pancake Day across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Qoozies, Steeplegate, Chesterfield Qoozies has a 4.3/5 rating based on 473 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Koo, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield Koo has a 4.6/5 rating based on 370 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales