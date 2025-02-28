Pancake Day 2025: The best cafes and restaurants for pancakes across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 13:16 BST
These cafes and restaurants are some of the best places for pancakes in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit as Pancake Day approaches at the start of next week.

If you’re looking to celebrate Pancake Day on Tuesday, March 4, these cafes and restaurants across the county are perfect places to visit.

We have compiled a list of 12 places that, according to Google reviews, are highly recommended by other customers – and all have pancakes on their menus.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best-rated places to visit on Pancake Day across the county.

1. Best places for pancakes

Qoozies has a 4.3/5 rating based on 473 Google reviews.

2. Qoozies, Steeplegate, Chesterfield

Koo has a 4.6/5 rating based on 370 Google reviews.

3. Koo, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

No.10 Cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 457 Google reviews.

4. No.10, South Street, Chesterfield

