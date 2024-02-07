If you’re looking to celebrate Pancake Day on Tuesday, February 13, these cafes and restaurants across the county should be at the top of your list.

We have compiled 11 places that, according to Google reviews, are highly recommended by other customers – and all have pancakes on their menus.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Pancake Day These places are ideal for Pancake Day. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Qoozies, Steeplegate, Chesterfield Qoozies has a 4.3/5 rating based on 358 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Koo, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield Koo has a 4.6/5 rating based on 342 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales