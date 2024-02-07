News you can trust since 1855
Pancake Day 2024: The best cafes and restaurants for pancakes across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These cafes and restaurants are some of the best places for pancakes in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:42 GMT

If you’re looking to celebrate Pancake Day on Tuesday, February 13, these cafes and restaurants across the county should be at the top of your list.

We have compiled 11 places that, according to Google reviews, are highly recommended by other customers – and all have pancakes on their menus.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order.

These places are ideal for Pancake Day.

1. Pancake Day

These places are ideal for Pancake Day. Photo: Brian Eyre

Qoozies has a 4.3/5 rating based on 358 Google reviews.

2. Qoozies, Steeplegate, Chesterfield

Qoozies has a 4.3/5 rating based on 358 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Koo has a 4.6/5 rating based on 342 Google reviews.

3. Koo, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Koo has a 4.6/5 rating based on 342 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Sorbo Lounge has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,151 Google reviews.

4. Sorbo Lounge, Market Place, Chesterfield

Sorbo Lounge has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,151 Google reviews. Photo: Google

