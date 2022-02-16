How do you have your pancakes?

Pancake Day 2022 in Derbyshire: Seven best cafes and restaurants for pancakes

Pancake Day is set to take place on March 1st in 2022.

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 11:36 am

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out the seven best venues for Pancake Day in Derbyshire.

1. Cool River Cafe

Cool River Cafe, Olde Englishe Road, Matlock, DE4 3SX. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 364 Google Reviews). "Lovely brunch of eggs Benedict and a stack of pancakes for my wife. Service was quick and friendly."

2. Charlie's

Charlie's, Church St, Baslow, Bakewell, DE45 1RY. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 117 Google Reviews). "Amazing place with great breakfast, try the pancakes!"

3. Cafe in the Park

Cafe in the Park, 38 Causeway Lane, Matlock, DE4 3AR. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 552 Google Reviews). "We went for the large full traditional breakfast. Best I've had in a while."

4. The Tor Cafe

The Tor Cafe, Derby Road, Matlock, DE4 3RP. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 169 Google Reviews). "Cracking monster of a breakfast."

