The team behind a popular Derbyshire bar and shop have announced they will be closing their business next month – amid rising financial pressures that they said were “killing the high street.”

The Beer Trap, located on Market Place in Belper, has confirmed that it will be shutting its doors in June.

In a post of The Beer Trap’s Facebook page, their owners said: “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing our closure this summer. It has been a difficult decision for us, but we felt it was the right time. We have some huge life changes coming this year, and The Trap just does not fit in anymore.

“When I think back over the past seven years, I struggle to comprehend the amount of experiences this project has brought us. From taster events, summer festivals and amazing European beer trips, we have had an absolute blast bringing craft beer to Belper.

“The highs are not the only part of running this business, there have been lows too – bereavements and Covid-19 being stand-outs – but what has pulled us through has been our brilliant customers and trade friends. We have made some lifelong friends in our regulars, and your continued support means the world to us. You know who you are.”

The owners added that the costs associated with running the business had doubled from when The Beer Trap first opened in 2018 – and said that the Government and energy companies were “killing the high street.”

They said: “Many of you know that this has been a passion project for us. We both have careers outside of the shop. Our customers have remained steadfast, but the cost of running a small business has doubled for us over the last seven years. I do not envy people that rely financially on their shops.

“What I'm saying is, energy companies, the government and big business are killing the high street. If you value Belper as it is, please support it as much as you can. Our closing day is Saturday, June 7, and we'll be having a big all-day party. Come celebrate with us over the next month. Anyone with gift vouchers please come in as soon as possible, we won't be around after this date.

“From the bottom of our hearts we would like to say thank you to anyone that spent their time and money in our little beer shop. I'm sure we will see you all around the pubs of Belper.”